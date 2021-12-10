Suspected serial bike robber cornered in gully after police chase

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A suspected serial bike robber was nabbed by the police on Thursday after a chase that came to an end on Red Hills Road in St Andrew about 3:30 pm.

The police said the alleged robber was arrested due to the coordinated efforts of several teams in the St Andrew North Division.

According to reports, the teams went into action when a transmission from the Police Emergency Communication Centre alerted units that a robber, who left victims in Liguanea and on Constant Spring Road, was believed to be in the vicinity of Constant Spring Road.

The police said the suspect, who was travelling on a motorcycle, was then spotted in the Cassava Piece area but utilised the sidewalk to elude officers.

He was later cornered in the vicinity of Elizabeth Avenue on Red Hills Road where he attempted to flee on foot after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a police service vehicle.

He was later accosted in a nearby gully by lawmen that had surrounded the area.

The police said the motorcycle was recovered along with four cellular phones which are all believed to be stolen.

A cross-divisional investigation is now underway as the suspect's possible involvement in a series of robberies is being investigated in the neighbouring St Andrew Central Division, the police said.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.