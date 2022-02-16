Suspects held in cop's shooting

Suspects held in cop's shootingWednesday, February 16, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Swift investigations by the police have led to the detention of two suspects in connection with the shooting of a policeman on Tuesday night.
Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips, the commanding officer for the St Catherine South Division, told OBSERVER ONLINE that the suspects, both males, were picked up on Wednesday.
SSP Phillips revealed that one of the suspects was picked up in Christian Gardens and the other was picked up in Spanish Town, both in St Catherine. They are being interrogated.
The policeman, who is stationed in the St Catherine South Division, was on his way to work when he was attacked and shot by gunmen travelling on motorcycles. His firearm and motorbike were also stolen.
Reports indicate that a passer-by found the injured lawman in bushes on Municipal Boulevard (formerly I-95) in St Catherine, the following morning.
He was taken to hospital where he is being treated.
