Suspects in St Elizabeth firearm seizure charged

Suspects in St Elizabeth firearm seizure chargedThursday, January 06, 2022
|
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— The prime suspects in the seizure of two 9mm pistols and 159 9mm rounds along the Fort Charles coastline in Black River, St Elizabeth, on December 30, 2021 have been charged.
Ernie Wright, otherwise called ‘Muta’, a 48-year-old fisherman of Pondside District in St Elizabeth and Mark Pitt, a 47-year-old fisherman of Burnt Savannah District in the parish, have been charged in connection with the seizure of the firearms.
They were both charged for the following offences:
- Illegal possession of firearm
- Illegal possession of ammunition
- Illegal importation of firearm
- Illegal importation of ammunition
- Conspiracy to import firearm and ammunition
Reports are that at 11:17 pm, Wright and Pitt were aboard a boat when members of the Jamaica Defence Coast Guard intercepted it. During a search of the boat the firearms and ammunition were found. They were charged on Thursday, January 5 following a question and answer session with their attorney.
They are scheduled to appear at the St Elizabeth Parish Court on Thursday, January 13.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy