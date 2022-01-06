Suspects in St Elizabeth firearm seizure charged

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— The prime suspects in the seizure of two 9mm pistols and 159 9mm rounds along the Fort Charles coastline in Black River, St Elizabeth, on December 30, 2021 have been charged.

Ernie Wright, otherwise called ‘Muta’, a 48-year-old fisherman of Pondside District in St Elizabeth and Mark Pitt, a 47-year-old fisherman of Burnt Savannah District in the parish, have been charged in connection with the seizure of the firearms.

They were both charged for the following offences:

Illegal possession of firearm

Illegal possession of ammunition

Illegal importation of firearm

Illegal importation of ammunition

Conspiracy to import firearm and ammunition

Reports are that at 11:17 pm, Wright and Pitt were aboard a boat when members of the Jamaica Defence Coast Guard intercepted it. During a search of the boat the firearms and ammunition were found. They were charged on Thursday, January 5 following a question and answer session with their attorney.

They are scheduled to appear at the St Elizabeth Parish Court on Thursday, January 13.