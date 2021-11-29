Suspects in elderly sister's killing released

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Two suspects, who were held in connection with the gruesome murder of two elderly women earlier this month, have been released without charge.

The suspects were picked up shortly after 72-year-old Lola Lewis, who was disabled, and Christine Lewis, 69, a retired teacher and a justice of the peace, were discovered with their throats slashed in Spring Village, St Catherine.

Police told OBSERVER ONLINE that the suspects, both males, were interviewed and later released as there was no evidence tying them to the incident. Further investigations are being conducted, the police said.

It is reported that residents stumbled upon the bodies inside the house after going to investigate a foul odour. One of the bodies was found in a front room, and the other in a back room. The house was reportedly ransacked.

The police were then summoned. Residents of the community expressed shock at the killing.

David Dunkley