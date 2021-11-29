Suspects in elderly sister's killing released

Suspects in elderly sister's killing releasedMonday, November 29, 2021
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Two suspects, who were held in connection with the gruesome murder of two elderly women earlier this month, have been released without charge.
The suspects were picked up shortly after 72-year-old Lola Lewis, who was disabled, and Christine Lewis, 69, a retired teacher and a justice of the peace, were discovered with their throats slashed in Spring Village, St Catherine.
Police told OBSERVER ONLINE that the suspects, both males, were interviewed and later released as there was no evidence tying them to the incident. Further investigations are being conducted, the police said.
It is reported that residents stumbled upon the bodies inside the house after going to investigate a foul odour. One of the bodies was found in a front room, and the other in a back room. The house was reportedly ransacked.
The police were then summoned. Residents of the community expressed shock at the killing.
David Dunkley
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy