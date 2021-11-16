Suspense making moves to becoming a triple threat

Though she rose to prominence as the winner of the 2017 Magnum Queen of Dancehall competition, Shaneika 'Suspense' Morrison is now proving to her fans that she is more than meets the eye.

Suspense, 30, considers herself a triple threat due to her undeniable lyrical abilities, her dancing prowess and her budding acting career.

Come January, the entertainer is set to make her silver screen debut having been cast alongside veteran actor Garfield 'Bad Boy Trevor' Reid in the upcoming film, Demons Run Miami.

In an interview with the OBSERVER ONLINE, Suspense revealed that although music is her first love, she always had a passion for acting. Highlighting that she created the treatment for all her music videos thus far, the entertainer admitted that she has a natural knack for bringing characters to life.

“I always wanted to be in movies and so I have been investing in my talent for as long as I can remember. I consider myself an all-around entertainer. From the moment I decide I have a project to execute, I get into work mode. I am always in character,” she shared.

“This is what I was born to do. Anything to do with entertainment, Suspense is always 100 per cent ready to go. That's why everything is falling into place now. I have put in the work, honed all my skills and I am reaping the rewards.”

Still, she is quick to point out that she had no idea so many doors would be opening up for her in the film industry. She especially didn't expect the opportunities to start rolling in this quickly. The entertainer told OBSERVER ONLINE that she only really started actively pursuing her acting career some six months ago when she auditioned for a role in the hot new YouTube series, The Bartender. She wanted only but a small part in that series but ended up with the lead role in another dubbed One Apartment.

“I saw Orville Hall from Xpressionz Ja was having an audition for their Bartender series. I used to dance with Xpressionz back in the day so they are almost like family, especially Orville who is like a father. When I went there, I auditioned like everybody else and while I was waiting to be on Bartender, I got the call for One Apartment,” she shared. “When that came out, I started getting calls from all other angles. I was shocked. I never knew so many people would be seeing the work and would actually be interested in me as an actress. I started getting calls from overseas to do work in Canada, Miami, all over.”

Suspense said she was ecstatic when she landed a role in Demons Run Miami. She shared that after seeing her work in One Apartment, the film's producer reached.

Although music is where her heart truly lies, Suspense highlighted that she's happy she opted not to limit her potential.

“I'm so happy I didn't hide my talent, any of my talents. You never know what doors any of them will open for you. Who would have thought that I'd be working with Bad Boy Trevor, a veteran, a master of his craft,” she said.

“The last few months have taught me that I don't have to stick to just singing. I still do my dancing because I am not limiting myself. I am not boxing myself in. I want to be one of the most known, recognised and all-rounded entertainers from Jamaica, not just a musician. I am going to use these opportunities to build my resume. I wanna be on the Grammys, I want to be on So You Think You Can Dance, I wanna win Emmys. I want it all,” she continued.