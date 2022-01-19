Swimming's Campbell gets better chance at World Championships berth with FINA scholarship

KINGSTON, Jamaica— National swimmer, Kito Campbell, is looking for an improved performance from the International Swimming Federation (FINA) scholarship that he was recently offered, and the hope is that the help will aid his push to qualify for the World Aquatics Championships in May.

The FINA Scholarships Programme seeks to identify, prepare and qualify aspiring athletes for the Olympic Games and FINA World Championships. FINA works in tandem with the local associations, which for Jamaica, is the Aquatic Sports Association of Jamaica.

The FINA Scholarships Programme places the athletes in a high-performance centre setting and enables them to get background work, which includes massage therapy, training strength conditioning, nutrition and sports psychology counselling.

According to Campbell, who is in Sixth Form at Calabar High School, the scholarship will provide the needed assistance that he is currently missing.

“The scholarship is supposed to cover expenses that come along with swimming. When I got it I felt good, because I said I wouldn't have to worry about supplements, or massage or all of that. I wouldn't know where all that money would come from for me to be able to do all of that, but the scholarship will cover things like that, doctor visits and all that stuff,” Campbell said.

“I was happy to get the scholarship. I think it will help a lot because, at this point, I don't do much massage and recovery stuff outside of just stretches and exercise. So, I feel like it is to my advantage getting the scholarship.

“It would improve my performance in the pool because it will help me to be more consistent in my training,” he continued.

Rory Alvaranga, coach at Kaizen Swim Club, which is Campbell's club, believes he is worthy of the scholarship and is looking forward to Campbell transferring to Azura Aquatics, Florida, United States of America, where the scholarship will take place.

“The funds will go a far way in ensuring that special private sessions are done with him, which are not things that the average swim club locally does, so it's not a part of their curriculum. The scholarship will go a far way in getting Kito to the World Championships.

“Once Kito pushes himself and the athlete that Kito is, he exemplifies what age-group athletes are. He works hard, he put in the work and deserves the scholarship and deserves the chance for a World Championships' berth,” Alvaranga said.

Campbell is currently behind Keanan Dols in the FINA rankings for Jamaica. He has times of 28.55 seconds in the 50 metres breaststroke, which was done at the Central American and Caribbean Swimming Championships last year and 1:06.00 in the 100 metres at the Walter Lowi Memorial Classic in Jamaica in October.

The 50 and 100 metres breaststrokes are his best events.