T&T Coast Guard accused of assaulting crew of Grenadian vessel

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – An investigation has been launched by the Trinidad and Tobago [TT] Coast Guard following another incident at sea, this time involving the crew of a vessel from Grenada.

According to reports out of Grenada, the crew of the Grenadian vessel, called “ Rainia” that travels weekly to Trinidad and Tobago to conduct trade, claimed that its members encountered a “nightmare,” experience with the TT Coast Guard, which resulted in the physical assault and hospitalisation of at least one crew member.

It's reported that eight crew members on the vessel were met with hostility by Coast Guard officers last week and this reportedly escalated to the assault of the crew's captain and one crew member. The report states that the crew member was seriously injured and requires surgery.

The Grenada Broadcasting Network stated that earlier this week, a routine check was performed by the Trinidad and Tobago Coast and according to the vessel's operator, Keith Joseph, the crew was met with aggression and one officer reportedly used obscene language and pointed a gun in the direction of the crew.

“My crew members said, you have to be careful pointing that gun because you know it had an incident where a kid was accidentally shot and killed and that made it even worse,” said Joseph.

Joseph said that the boat's captain was pulled off the vessel by a Coast Guard member and slapped and kicked. A second crew member, who had voiced concerns over the officer's use of a gun, was then beaten.

In response, the Coast Guard said that it is aware of the reports.

”The Coast Guard takes all allegations of this nature very seriously because they affect public perception which may lead to a breakdown in trust that is a key component for its mission success. As a result, the Coast Guard launched an immediate investigation on the same morning of the incident with the view to determining the facts of what occurred”.

In a statement, the Coast Guard said that the ongoing investigation will involve all parties concerned by the time of its completion.

”The Coast Guard wishes to assure the public that all efforts are being made to ensure that this matter is speedily resolved.”