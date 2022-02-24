T&T condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

Trinidad & Tobago is condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has called for an “immediate cessation of hostilities”.

Deryck Murray, Trinidad and Tobago high commissioner to Jamaica, told OBSERVER ONLINE that the twin island republic "condemns the outbreak of violence on the Ukranian people" and wishes to further reaffirm its “commitment to the territorial integrity of sovereign States and calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a resort to diplomacy as the only acceptable solution.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin Thursday launched the military operation in Ukraine, with explosions being heard across the country and Ukraine's foreign minister warning a “full-scale invasion” was underway.

Weeks of intense diplomacy and the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia failed to deter Putin, who had massed between 150,000 and 200,000 troops along the borders of Ukraine.

Russia has demanded an end to NATO's eastward expansion and said Ukrainian membership of the US-led Atlantic military alliance was unacceptable.