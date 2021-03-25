TAJ adjusts operations due to new COVD-19 measures

TAJ adjusts operations due to new COVD-19 measuresThursday, March 25, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says that due to the recent announcement of the increased COVID-19 restrictions, it has been authorised to adjust its closing time to 1:00 pm on Friday, March 26, Thursday, April 1 and Friday, April 9, 2021.
The administration said this means all revenue service centres, tax offices and the stamp office will be open to the public until 1:00 pm, to allow customers to access in-office service.
It added that with the announcement of the new weekend curfew hours, the Saturday operations previously scheduled for select tax offices on the Saturdays of March 27, April 3 and April 10, 2021, will be suspended until further advised. The Portmore Tax Office's usual Saturday operations will also be suspended, the TAJ said.
The administration also encouraged the public to access its convenience and safe online services and avoid visiting a tax office where possible.
