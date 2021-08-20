TAJ adjusts operations due to new COVID-19 measures

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) has advised that due to the recent announcement of the new COVID-19 measures announced by Prime Minister, Andrew Holness on Thursday, it will adjust several aspects of its operations.

The release stated that on Friday, August 20 and Friday, August 27, 2021, all tax and business offices will close to the public at 2:00 pm to enable staff to make the necessary personal preparations for the impending no-movement days the following week.

“We wish to remind customers that despite the closure of TAJ's tax and business offices, some operational functions including the Customer Care Centre (CCC) at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357), will, in accordance with the work-from-home mandate, continue to offer services during the weekday no-movement period (Monday-Tuesday),” the statement said.

It went on to issue a reminder that customers can conduct business online through TAJ's suite of online service channels.

“The Tax Authority is aware that the GCT due date of Tuesday, August 31, 2021 falls within the no-movement period, the decision has been taken to extend the filing and payment date to Friday, September 3, 2021.

“This move will facilitate business persons with meeting their obligations in spite of the newly introduced COVID-19 containment measures by the government. However, any Returns filed or payment made after this extended due date will immediately attract the applicable penalties,” the release said.

The TAJ will continue it's month-end Saturday operations as scheduled for Saturday, August 28, 2021, between the hours of 10:00am and 2:00pm at the St Andrew, Mandeville, Montego Bay, Old Harbour, Savanna-la-Mar and St Ann's Bay offices.

The Portmore Tax Office will also continue to operate this and every Saturday 9:00am – 2:00pm.