TAJ to host three-day vaccination blitz at Spanish Town and Portmore tax offices

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says it will be hosting a three-day vaccination drive from October 28 – October 30 at the Spanish Town and Portmore Tax Offices in St Catherine.

TAJ said the blitz activity is scheduled to take place at the Spanish Town Tax Office on Thursday, October 28 and Friday, October 29, beginning at 8:30 am and at the Portmore Tax Office on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 9:00 am.

The vaccination drive is a collaboration between the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MoHW), through the St Catherine Health Department and the Tax Authority, and is geared towards staff and their family members, as well as the general public (customers) getting their first and second doses of the Astra Zeneca or the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

TAJ said it will continue to support the national vaccination effort through increased awareness among its staff about COVID-19 while exploring opportunities for hosting other blitzes across the island in collaboration with MoHW.