TAJ to host vaccination blitz at Constant Spring Tax Office

TAJ to host vaccination blitz at Constant Spring Tax OfficeMonday, November 08, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MoHW) continues its vaccination drive at the St Andrew Revenue Service Centre (Constant Spring Office), on Friday, November 12, 2021, starting at 9:00 am.
The TAJ stated that the vaccination drive is geared towards not only staff, but also their family members, and the public in getting their first and second doses of the AstraZeneca, the single-dose Johnson and Johnson and the second dose only of the Pfizer vaccines.
The TAJ added that it has joined in the call for organisations to support the country’s vaccination efforts when it recently hosted a Family Day Vaccination Blitz at its Corporate Office, as well as vaccination drives at the Portmore and Spanish Town tax offices.
“TAJ continues to support the national effort through increased awareness by hosting other blitzes across the island in collaboration with MoHW. Similar to its #BeTaxCompliant promotion, the Tax Authority now encourages persons to #BeVaxCompliant, and continue the observation of the public health and safety guidelines,” a TAJ release said.
