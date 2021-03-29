TA to implement new measures to reduce COVID risk

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Transport Authority says it will be implementing new measures for submission of applications for all categories of public passenger vehicles and commercial carriers to reduce the risk of exposure to the COVID-19 effective tomorrow.

The authority said that come March 31, applicants for hackney, stage and express carriages and commercial carriers are encouraged to utilise its online application portal at www.ta.org.jm.

To access the online application portal, customers must have an active email account and either credit, visa debit or prepaid credit cards to make payment for transactions, the authority said.

It added that individuals requiring support with their online application may contact the authority's customer centre at 1-888-991-5687 during the hours 7:00 am to 9:00 pm daily and where necessary make an appointment to see a customer care representative. The authority noted that individuals without an appointment will be charged a penalty of $10,000.

Applicants may also drop off applications at the Half Way Tree Transportation Centre, Montego Bay Metro Company Limited, Downtown Municipal Transport Centre (Waterlane) and the TA's Operations Division at 107 Maxfield Ave, the authority said.

It added that new and renewal route taxi operators should continue to submit applications to any of the 41 approved Route Taxi Associations, in their parish of operation.

In the meantime, the authority noted that it is in discussions with Route Taxi Associations to collect other PPV licence applications (such as hackney carriages) from customers at a small fee.

It further encouraged all its customers to utilise the low contact options for submitting their applications and reduce their risk of exposure to the COVID-19.