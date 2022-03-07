TEF provides major irrigation boost to 50 St Elizabeth farmers

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica – Some 50 farmers in Treasure Beach, St Elizabeth, received a major boost to their irrigation system after they were each presented with a 650-gallon tank on Friday.

The project was spearheaded by the Tourism Linkages Network, a division of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) to aid farmers who are having trouble ensuring a constant supply of water for their crops amid the frequent droughts.

The donation is part of the TEF's efforts to assist farmers in areas such as training and development assistance in order to deliver the quantities and quality of produce that the tourism industry requires.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett was present at the handing over of the tanks.