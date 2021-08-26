TMC expresses regret at passing of former PNP councillors

TRELAWNY, Jamaica— The Trelawny Municipal Corporation (TMC) is expressing regret at the recent passing of former People's National Party (PNP) councillors, Wellington Reid, fondly called Tony or Jack P, and Hernel Hines.

Reid, who was councillor for the Wakefield Division for nearly two decades, reportedly died at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay on Thursday, August 17, where he was admitted after a brief illness.

He died on the same day on which Hines, the former councillor for the Sherwood Content Division, was laid to rest.

Chairman of the TMC and Mayor of Falmouth Councillor C Junior Gager extended his sympathy to the families of the two former political representatives.

"It is with deep regret that the Trelawny Municipal Corporation announces the passing of the former councillors.

Condolences to their families and friends,” Gager said.

He noted that during the time they served, they both made "strong representations for the improvement of the lives of the people they served."

Reid, who died at the age of 73, served as councillor between 1994 and 2003.

Minority leader of the TMC, Garth Wilkinson, councillor for the Falmouth Division, expressed regret at the death of the former councillors.

He, however, hailed Hines, who served from 1986 to 1998, as "the epitome of integrity, who incessantly championed the cause of his people."

"We considered Hernel Hines as one of those honest politicians who served the people and it is with great regret that we mourn his passing," Wilkinson said.

"I know as a fact that he was one of those who thought he could have done more for his people if he was given a longer stint as councillor. He was one of the persons who had an undying love for his people."

Hines died at the age of 91.

Horace Hines