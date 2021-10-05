TODSS/BCIC to host 'vax day' for public transport operators in Half-Way Tree

KINGSTON, Jamaica— With thousands of public transport operators out of work due to the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS), in association with the British Caribbean Insurance Company (BCIC), will host its first Vax Education & Vaccination Day for transport operators and their families on Wednesday, October 6.

The venue is the upper terrace of the Half-Way-Tree Transportation Centre and the day's exercise will run from 10am to 5pm.

“This notable event by the TODSS to encourage transport operators to be vaccinated is endorsed and supported by the Transport Authority, the Private Sector Vaccination Initiative, the Union of Clerical Administrative and Supervisory Employees, FESCO Petroleum Products and the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB),” said TODSS President, Egeton Newman in a statement.

Drivers, conductors and their families are encouraged to take advantage of preferential treatment, prizes and surprises from 10am to 3pm, along with the administration of the two dose AstraZeneca and the single dose Johnson&Johnson vaccines.

“Thereafter, the general public is invited from 3pm to 5pm,” said Newman.

The veteran transport administrator explained that the initiative is part of a four-month long vaccination and public education campaign by TODSS in association with BCIC.

“The collaboration will facilitate the staging of eleven major transport operators Vax Education & Vaccination Day events across the island, dubbed 'ONE SHOT AND READY, TWO AND DRIVE,'” Newman said.

He is urging all transport operators, their families and the commuting public to play their part in saving lives and getting Jamaica back to normal.

“The goal is to get 65 per cent of the transport sector vaccinated over the next four months,” he said.