TODSS calls on gov't to consider deferring toll increase

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) is calling on the Government to consider differing the pending increase in toll fees at this time bearing in mind the present state of the economy in a pandemic.

The proposed increases, which the Ministry of Transport and Mining published on Wednesday, June 16 are to come into effect the first weekend of July. The proposed rates on the east-west leg of Highway 2000 are seeing an increase between $20 and $110.

In a statement Thursday, TODSS said the transport sector is unable to absorb another increase at this time as it is already burdened with eight years of increased operating cost and no increase in fares to the commuting public.

It warned that a fare increase will “soon be on the table” as the toll increase will push operators to a 68 per cent loss in daily operating cost.

Noting that there are only three days left before the increase is set to take effect, the group said it is encouraging the Toll Authority to defer the increase.

TODSS said it has close to 700 bus operators who used the toll as one of the main routes to the central, south and western end of the island.

TODSS joins several other public passenger vehicle operators who are calling for the toll increase to be delayed until after COVID.

