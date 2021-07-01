TODSS calls on gov't to consider deferring toll increase

TODSS calls on gov't to consider deferring toll increaseThursday, July 01, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) is calling on the Government to consider differing the pending increase in toll fees at this time bearing in mind the present state of the economy in a pandemic.
The proposed increases, which the Ministry of Transport and Mining published on Wednesday, June 16 are to come into effect the first weekend of July. The proposed rates on the east-west leg of Highway 2000 are seeing an increase between $20 and $110.
In a statement Thursday, TODSS said the transport sector is unable to absorb another increase at this time as it is already burdened with eight years of increased operating cost and no increase in fares to the commuting public.
It warned that a fare increase will “soon be on the table” as the toll increase will push operators to a 68 per cent loss in daily operating cost.
Noting that there are only three days left before the increase is set to take effect, the group said it is encouraging the Toll Authority to defer the increase.
TODSS said it has close to 700 bus operators who used the toll as one of the main routes to the central, south and western end of the island.
TODSS joins several other public passenger vehicle operators who are calling for the toll increase to be delayed until after COVID.
Read: 'Delay toll increase until after COVID
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy