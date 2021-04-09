TPDCo provides stalls for Tavares Market vendors

TPDCo provides stalls for Tavares Market vendorsFriday, April 09, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Vendors at the Tavares Market in Majesty Gardens will now have a well-constructed space to conduct business, according to the Tourism Product Development Company Limited (TPDCo).
TPDCo said it spent over $4 million on the construction of stalls after the official market was no longer fit to accommodate vendors and customers.
The company said the request for assistance came through Member of Parliament (MP) for St Andrew South West, Dr Angela Brown-Burke and was granted through the Spruce Up Jamaica Programme.
Through Spruce Up Jamaica, all 63 MPs across the island are provided with funding for projects that are geared to benefit the respective constituencies and the residents, the TPDCo said.
