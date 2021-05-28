TPDCo slaps sanction on Rick's Café for Mocha Fest

TPDCo slaps sanction on Rick's Café for Mocha FestFriday, May 28, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The fallout from the Mocha Fest party has hit the organisers with the Tourism Product Development Company Ltd (TPDCo) announcing on Friday that it has withdrawn Rick's Café's COVID-19 compliance certification with immediate effect.
“Subsequently, Rick's Café will be required to undergo a recertification exercise to ensure strict adherence to the established COVID-19 health and safety protocols before it can be allowed to accept visitors again,” TPDCo said in a news release.
The tourism authority's action comes after public outrage at Thursday's staging of Mocha Fest where large crowds of people were seen on a video posted on social media partying close together and not wearing face masks in breach of the island's COVID-19 safety protocols.
On Friday morning Rick's Café apologised for staging the event, saying that it “became more crowded than expected under current protocols for entertainment venues”.
Following that, the Jamaica Tourist Board issued a news release saying that no permission was given for the party and promised a probe and sanctions.
In its release, TPDCo said: “The Ministry of Tourism's COVID-19 health and safety protocols were developed to ensure the safety of Jamaicans and visitors to Jamaica.”
The agency also said it wishes to assure the public that it “takes the reports of breaches of these protocols and the Disaster Risk Management Act very seriously and that the appropriate sanctions will take full effect”.
