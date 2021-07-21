TRN to be national identification number, Chuck says

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Justice Minister Delroy Chuck has confirmed that Jamaicans will be allowed to use their current Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN) as their national identification number (NIN) when the National Identification and Registration Act (NIRA) takes effect, likely sometime this year.

Chuck, who chaired the joint select committee of the Parliament said that reviewed and examined the National Identification & Registration Bill, 2020, gave the confirmation on Tuesday as he tabled and debated the report of the committee in the House of Representatives.

With the Parliament set to go on summer recess, Chuck signalled that the intention was to open the debate on the Bill when the House reconvenes its sittings in September.

“We want every individual in Jamaica to have a national identification number that is unique,” Chuck emphasised.

He said several contributors to the joint select committee had suggested that the TRN be used, and, that while the suggestion was not accepted at first, after further consideration, and in discussion with Tax Administration Jamaica, the prime minister and the NIDS team, it was agreed that the TRN be used as the national identification number.

Chuck explained that it was important that the TRN be used because “If we use a different format or a different number, or a different set of numbering using nine numbers, you could well have a situation where two persons in Jamaica have the same number – one a TRN and one a NIN”. Chuck said this would be mathematically possible.

“To avoid this, the committee agreed to use the TRN, which is itself unique, as the NIN,” said Chuck.

The justice minister told the House that the tax authorities have indicated that the TRN will not be duplicated, it is random.

He explained further that people now in possession of a TRN, when they register under the NIDS, will essentially be presented with the same number.

And he said the committee also agreed that the members of nine-member Electoral Commission of Jamaica will be the oversight body for the NIDS Authority.