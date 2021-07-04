TS Elsa: Here's a list of affected routes due to heavy rainfall

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Roads across several parishes are now flooded or impassable as a result of heavy rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Elsa.

Below is a list of affected roads and their conditions as a result of the downpour, according to reports reaching Observer Online so far:

Kingston and St Andrew

Church Street – flooded

North Parade – flooded

Marcus Garvey Drive – flooded, impassable in the vicinity of Tinson Pen Aerodrome

Waltham Park Road – flooded

Nine Mile, Bull Bay - Road leading to Bob Marley Beach flooded

Three Mile - Some sections flooded; small vehicles advised to avoid area

St Thomas

Nine Miles Main Road – impassable due to flooding

Grants Pen Main Road – impassable due to flooding

Observer Online will update this list as more information becomes available.

Commuters and pedestrians are being advised to use alternative routes where possible.

Sections of Jamaica are now being affected by heavy rains associated with Tropical Storm Elsa.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect for the island.