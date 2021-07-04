TS Elsa: Here's a list of affected routes due to heavy rainfall

TS Elsa: Here's a list of affected routes due to heavy rainfallSunday, July 04, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Roads across several parishes are now flooded or impassable as a result of heavy rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Elsa.
Below is a list of affected roads and their conditions as a result of the downpour, according to reports reaching Observer Online so far:
Kingston and St Andrew
Church Street – flooded
North Parade – flooded
Marcus Garvey Drive – flooded, impassable in the vicinity of Tinson Pen Aerodrome
Waltham Park Road – flooded
Nine Mile, Bull Bay - Road leading to Bob Marley Beach flooded
Three Mile - Some sections flooded; small vehicles advised to avoid area
St Thomas
Nine Miles Main Road – impassable due to flooding
Grants Pen Main Road – impassable due to flooding
Observer Online will update this list as more information becomes available.
Commuters and pedestrians are being advised to use alternative routes where possible.
Sections of Jamaica are now being affected by heavy rains associated with Tropical Storm Elsa.
A tropical storm warning remains in effect for the island.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy