TS Elsa: Landslide leaves road impassable in Maroon Town

MAROON TOWN, St James- A major landslide along the Shaw Castle Road in Maroon Town, St James on Sunday left the roadway impassable.

When contacted in the afternoon by Observer Online, councillor for the Maroon Town division, Everes Coke, noted that he had informed all the relevant authorities of the incident and they were working to clear the roadway as soon as possible.

In the meantime, the councillor encouraged residents of Maroon Town to stay safe and vigilant as the island continues to be impacted by the passage of Tropical Storm Elsa.

Rochelle Clayton