TS Elsa: Portland spared heavy rains

TS Elsa: Portland spared heavy rainsSunday, July 04, 2021
PORT ANTONIO, Portland – Tropical Storm Elsa spared Portland from any noticeable damage as it made its passage near Jamaica on Sunday.
The parish experienced light to moderate rainfall throughout the day and there was little water on the road in major flooding areas – including Folly Road, West Street, Harris Crescent and Boundbrook – visited by Observer Online.
“There is only rain and no wind in the area,” one resident, Danny Tyrell, told our news team.
Some areas, however, were affected by power outages including Swift River, Claverty Cottage, Bybrook and Chepstowe.
Observer Online was unable to contact Denise Lewis, the disaster coordinator for the parish, who was said to be in an emergency meeting at the time of writing.
-- Everard Owen
