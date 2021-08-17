TS Grace: JUTC operating until 6pm

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) is advising members of the public that it will be operating until 6 o'clock on Tuesday despite inclement weather associated with Tropical Storm Grace.

The disclosure was made by the company on its Facebook and Twitter platforms.

"The JUTC is advising the public that it will be operating as per curfew hours until 6pm this evening. We're encouraging commuters who are not essential workers to stay indoors due to the inclement weather caused by TS Grace," the company said, adding "Stay safe & monitor media for updates."

There was speculation among some social media users as to whether the JUTC would operate beyond its regular hours to facilitate persons who may be stranded due to persistent rainfall associated with the weather system.

The storm, which made landfall in Jamaica earlier Tuesday, has left a number of roads across the island impassable.