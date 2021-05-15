T&T Gov't declares SOE to curb COVID

T&T Gov't declares SOE to curb COVIDSaturday, May 15, 2021
|
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Trinidad and Tobago government Saturday declared a State of Emergency (SOE) and an eight hour curfew as a “scared population” look to the authorities to implement new measures to deal with a rising number of deaths and infections from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, speaking at the weekly news conference of the Ministry of Health, said that the SOE will go into effect as from midnight and that the curfew will be from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am (local time) daily.
“If you don't have to be out for exempted reasons please stay home,” Rowley said, as the country reported 9,900 active cases of the virus and 265 deaths.
