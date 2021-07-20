TUI restarting flights from UK to Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Tourist Board says TUI UK will be re-starting flights from the United Kingdom to Jamaica beginning Thursday, July 22 as part of its summer season schedule.

The move comes after the UK government announced that double vaccinated Brits no longer need to quarantine on return from Amber destinations.

The JTB said that there will be a total of 88 rotations running this summer with 345 seats on each, all on board the Dreamliner 787-9.

The company said that TUI UK will operate six flights per week from the UK to Jamaica; two weekly flights from Manchester to Montego Bay (beginning Thursday 22 July and operating on a Thursday and Sunday), three weekly flights from London Gatwick to Montego Bay (beginning Friday, July 23 and operating on a Friday, Monday and Tuesday), and one weekly flight from Birmingham to Montego Bay (starting on Saturday July 24 and operating every Saturday). This is in addition to the scheduled services from UK with Virgin Atlantic and British Airways that resumed in May.

Director of Tourism, Donovan White, said “we are delighted that TUI is set to recommence bringing UK travellers safely and efficiently to our shores this summer. Since reopening o u r borders in June 2020, our island has continued to welcome visitors safely and seamlessly. We are prepared, nimble and resilient and have been scrupulous about preparations for visitors in a post COVID-19 world. British visitors can expect our warm Jamaican hospitality as they begin travelling again. We look forward to celebrating our Jamaican music and culture with them, as they experience our outstanding offerings and discovering new gems. We are very thrilled to be doing this in partnership with TUI.”

Richard Sofer, Commercial Director at TUI UK added that “we're extremely excited to be able to re-start our flying programme to Jamaica, just in time for the peak summer season. This will give our customers more breadth of options for a long-haul holiday destination”.

All UK travellers, including those aged 12 and over need to show proof of a negative PCR, NAA, RNA or an antigen test performed by an accredited lab within three days of travelling. Three days before travelling, visitors need to complete a simple travel authorisation form before they arrive which is accessible through www.travelauth.visitjamaica.com