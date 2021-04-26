T&T PM gets first negative COVID-19 result

T&T PM gets first negative COVID-19 resultMonday, April 26, 2021
|
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Almost three weeks after it was confirmed that he contracted COVID-19, Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has received his first negative result.
A brief statement published on the Facebook page of the Office of the Prime Minister said Rowley was tested on Monday. Two consecutive negative tests are required for an individual to be considered recovered from COVID-19.
On April 6, authorities confirmed that the 72-year-old leader had tested positive for the highly contagious virus after developing flu-like symptoms the evening before. At the time, he was in Tobago for the Easter weekend.
The news of his diagnosis came the same day he was due to take his first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine at the Scarborough Health Centre in the sister isle.
Since then, the prime minister has remained in isolation under the care and supervision of the medical professionals from the Tobago Regional Health Authority.
