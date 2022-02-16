Tablets donated to DCS to increase counselling sessions and virtual visits

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of State in the Security Ministry, Zavia Mayne, received a donation of tablets and headsets valued at over $200,000 from the Amber Group on behalf of the Department of Correctional Services at a handing-over ceremony held at the South Camp Juvenile Remand and Correctional Centre on Monday.

During his first visit to the correctional facility, Mayne said the donation goes a far way in increasing virtual visitation hours while enabling wards to tap into online counselling sessions, which are crucial to rehabilitation.

While thanking the Amber Group, the Minister said, “the tablets which are approximately 10 inches will go a far way in allowing our wards to have what we now call virtual visits”.

“They can interact with their families who continue, in many instances, to be a source of support and strength. But most importantly, the tablets will also allow for virtual counselling and enable wards to have the benefit of counselling sessions that will help them to develop and rehabilitate,” Mayne added.

Mayne called on other private sector companies to join and recognise the work of the DCS.

“This is an opportunity to come on-board and further the work of the DCS and help us to become better resourced in what we do,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, Dushyant Savadia, Founder and CEO of the Amber Group, said the company is proud to contribute to the rehabilitation of wards.

“On behalf of the group we are extremely proud and honoured to donate the tablets and headsets to the South Camp Juvenile Correctional centre. I am certain the youths can put them to good use and educate themselves and take greater responsibility within the society as they grow in life,” he said.

According to the Amber Group CEO, the company is a global software company founded on core humanitarian values and a solid belief in corporate social development.