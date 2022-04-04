Tafari makes name change to Zzambo

Recording artiste Tafari is now known as Zzambo. The name change, according to the artiste, represents a true metamorphosis, with a re-focusing on his music and his fans, while entering a new chapter that is proving to be the most fruitful artistically of his career.

“Too many artistes bear the same name and every Rastafarian has a child by the name Tafari. As an artiste you need a unique presence for branding,” said Zzambo.

Asked whether the name change will affect his fan base, Zzambo said “As long as the content is up to par and feels good, they will be receptive. Many times, there has been confusion with the previous brand.”

In a move to get his new brand saturated, the artiste has re-released his 2016 single Puts it Down under the new name. The change also affects his entire catalog in all online music stores.

“Puts it Down'' is a homage to the counterpart giving extreme pleasure and causing the recipient to submit. The song was produced by Brett 'Beats' Bailey and released on the RUD3 Music label,” said Zzambo.

The re-release of Puts it Down on February 25, was accompanied by a new video. The song also features his brother, singer Isat.

Born Zambo Tafari Buchanan in Kingston, his father is veteran old school deejay Big Youth. He has been creating a unique fusion of reggae, hip-hop, R&B, and pop since the early 2000s.

He scored success with Life is Not an Easy Road and Money in My Pocket. Zzambo would later release three studio albums, namely Rud3 Love and Desire Fulfilled, both of which hit the Billboard Reggae Albums chart and My Soul Loveth.

Zzambo is currently working on a new album with producer Noah Mason.