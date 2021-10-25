Tajay Gayle to run the 100m next year

Tajay Gayle to run the 100m next yearMonday, October 25, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Word Championship long jump gold medallist, Tajay Gayle, will add the 100m to his repertoire for the 2022 season, the athlete announced via social media today.
“Well it's official, I'll be running 100m next season, sigh. I didn't wanna do this to the sprinters but oh well, wish me luck,” Gayle posted on his Twitter account today.
Stephen Francis, the former head coach at MVP Track Club where Gayle trains has been touting the jumper as a potential world classed sprinter and said earlier this year he expects Gayle to do well in the event.
Gayle, who holds the national long jump record of 8.69m, which he set while winning the World Championship in Doha in 2019, has a personal best 10.18 seconds in the 100 metre, done in May this year at the national stadium.
That time would make Gayle the joint 74th fastest Jamaican man ever and the 35th fastest of those who are still competing.
Paul A Reid
