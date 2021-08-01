Take the COVID-19 vaccine, tourism minister appeals to Jamaicans

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, on Friday called for greater personal responsibility and leadership in the fight against COVID-19 at the official opening of the Negril Mini Stadium on the same day Jamaica received 300,000 vaccines from the United Kingdom.

He called on the leadership of the Negril Chamber of Commerce, the Destination Assurance Council, the police, and community organizations, to encourage their members to take the vaccine in a bid to give Jamaica a better fighting chance in this pandemic.

According to Bartlett, the challenge of COVID-19 is heightened when our citizens are unwilling to comply.

“The recovery of tourism, the recovery of the economy, and our lives rely heavily on our willingness to take the vaccine and in fact have it,” he said.

The minister pleaded with Negril residents 18 and over to register for the vaccine to make use of the opportunity which now presents itself, and to the leaders to carry the message forward.

Bartlett said that getting the vaccination would help the island to see the return of cruise shipping which has been suspended for fifteen months and which has badly hurt hundreds and thousands of tourism workers especially those in the duty-free sector, ground transportation, cruise ports and the “little man” who is struggling to make ends meet.

He alluded to a return of cruise in early September and insisted that, “for full recovery we have to take full responsibility.”