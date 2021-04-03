Take the vaccine, 104-y-o Hazel Espeut advises

KINGSTON, Jamaica — At 104 years old, Hazel Espeut was not sure that she needed to take the COVID-19 vaccine. But after consultations with her doctor, the sprightly east Kingston resident was among those 75 years old and older, who turned out to take the jab at the National Arena in St Andrew this morning.

"The doctor and everybody told me to come out and get it," Espeut told OBSERVER ONLINE as she waited to be vaccinated.

"I would tell all my friends and family to take the vaccine," added Espeut.

The health ministry is targeting 1,000 people to be vaccinated at the Arena during today's blitz.

In the first blitz, also at the arena last Saturday, 612 seniors, aged 75 and over, received their first shot of the two-dose Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Four centenarians were among those who received their first dose, including a 102-year-old woman.

The 612 who were vaccinated represented 92 per cent of people who were registered to be immunised at the site last week.

Arthur Hall