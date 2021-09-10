Tallawahs keep hopes alive with win over Kings

Tallawahs keep hopes alive with win over KingsFriday, September 10, 2021
|
BASSETERRE, St Kitts & Nevis— The Jamaica Tallawahs made it two wins in two as they defeated the Saint Lucia Kings by 55 runs at Warner Park, St Kitts.
As a result, the Tallawahs move into a qualifying spot for the knockout games next week but all six teams still have a mathematical chance to reach the latter stages.
The Kings remain in third place in the table with all teams having two more group matches left to play.
The Tallawahs got off to a lightning start thanks to another brutal innings from Kennar Lewis who smashed 56 from just 24 balls. Lewis was well supported by Shamarh Brooks as the Tallawahs reached 78/1 off their PowerPlay overs.
While wickets fell throughout the Tallawahs innings they managed to maintain a fast scoring rate throughout with contributions from the middle order. It was Imad Wasim who pushed the Tallawahs past 200 with a 10-ball innings worth 27 runs including three consecutive sixes off the 20th over.
The Kings chase started just as quickly with Andre Fletcher and Mark Deyal both making quickfire scores as they reached 79/1 off their first six overs. Roston Chase and Deyal put on 66 runs in just 32 balls but both fell in the space of two balls to Carlos Brathwaite to bring the Tallawahs back into the match.
Those two wickets gave the Tallawahs a lot more control as they squeezed the Kings in the middle overs with Brathwaite keeping things very tight. The Tallawahs took two wickets in two balls twice more as the Kings chase petered out and the Tallawahs emerged victorious.
Jamaica Tallawahs 211 all out (Lewis 56, Brooks 34; Royal 3/37, Royal 3/53) beat Saint Lucia Kings 156 all out (Deyal 33, Chase 30; Imad 3/34, Brathwaite 2/13) by 55 runs.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy