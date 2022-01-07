Tallest Galapagos volcano erupts, spewing lava, ash

Tallest Galapagos volcano erupts, spewing lava, ashFriday, January 07, 2022
|
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — The tallest mountain in the Galapagos islands was erupting on Friday, spewing lava down its flanks and clouds of ash over the Pacific Ocean, according to Ecuador's Geophysical Institute.
A cloud of gas and ash from Wolf Volcano rose to 3793 metres (12,444 feet) above sea level following the eruption that began shortly before midnight Wednesday local time, the Institute said.
There was no immediate danger to populated areas, which are located at the opposite side of Isabela island, the largest in the Galapagos chain. But the Environment Ministry said eight people, including national park guards and scientists doing field work on pink iguanas living on the volcano's slopes, were evacuated from the area.
The 1,701-metre (5,580-foot) volcano is one of numerous active volcanos in the Galapagos, which are nearly 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) from mainland South America.
Images taken from afar and circulated by the government showed glowing lava piercing the pre-dawn darkness.
The volcano last erupted in 2015.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy