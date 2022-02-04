Tami Chin, Wayne Marshall expecting baby girl

Tami Chin, Wayne Marshall expecting baby girlFriday, February 04, 2022
|
Tami Chin and Wayne Marshall have announced that they will be welcoming a baby girl to their family.
The couple, who are regarded as Jamaica's most beloved musical couple, made the revelation in an Instagram post on Friday.
In the picture, posted to Tami Chin's IG page, the couple is pictured with their three sons: Jax, Atlas and Oz holding a slew of pink balloons to reveal the gender of their newest bundle of joy.
“And just like that, our world got turned upside down in the best way possible. We can't wait to meet you littlest love. Our daughter,” Tami captioned the photo.
Wayne Marshall could hardly contain his excitement as he commented, "who can chat to me now, me find it."
The announcement has been met with tremendous joy from the couple's following who wasted no time sending congratulations to the parents-to-be.
The couple revealed that they were expecting their fourth child together in late January.
READ: Wayne Marshall, Tami Chin expecting fourth child together
