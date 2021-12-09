Tappa fired!

Reggae Boyz head coach Theodore 'Tappa' Whitmore has been sacked by the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), sources within the JFF inform OBSERVER ONLINE.

Whitmore's dismissal comes amid a disappointing final-round 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign for the Reggae Boyz who are clinging to fading hope of a trip to Qatar for the global showcase.

President of the JFF, Michael Ricketts, said he would not discuss the matter when contacted Thursday morning by OBSERVER ONLINE.

"Can't comment until we finalise discussions with the coach,” Rickets said.

Whitmore has been heavily criticised for his handling of the national team. With an assembly of professional footballers who are plying their trade in Europe and North America, the Reggae Boyz are languishing at the bottom of the Concacaf standings.

After eight matches, the Reggae Boyz are lying in sixth position in the eight-team playoff. They are on seven points from one win, four draws and three losses, with six matches remaining.

Job Nelson