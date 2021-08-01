Tapper takes Olympic bronze in 100m hurdles

TOKYO, Japan – National champion Megan Tapper snatched a surprising bronze medal in the 100m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics, running 12.5 seconds (-0.3m/s) in the finals to become the first-ever Jamaican medal winner in the event at the Olympics.

Tapper was drawn in lane nine and came from well behind over the last two barriers to edge Nigeria's Tobi Amusan who ran 12.60 seconds.

Her Jamaican teammate Britany Anderson, who ran a personal best 12.40 seconds in the semifinals, finished in eighth place in 13.24 seconds.

Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho Quinn won in 12.37 seconds, with world record holder Kendra Harrison of the USA second in 12.52 seconds.

-Paul A Reid