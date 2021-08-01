Tapper takes Olympic bronze in 100m hurdles

Tapper takes Olympic bronze in 100m hurdlesSunday, August 01, 2021
|
TOKYO, Japan – National champion Megan Tapper snatched a surprising bronze medal in the 100m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics, running 12.5 seconds (-0.3m/s) in the finals to become the first-ever Jamaican medal winner in the event at the Olympics.
Tapper was drawn in lane nine and came from well behind over the last two barriers to edge Nigeria's Tobi Amusan who ran 12.60 seconds.
Her Jamaican teammate Britany Anderson, who ran a personal best 12.40 seconds in the semifinals, finished in eighth place in 13.24 seconds.
Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho Quinn won in 12.37 seconds, with world record holder Kendra Harrison of the USA second in 12.52 seconds.
-Paul A Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy