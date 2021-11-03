Tattoo artist charged with illegal possession of firearm, ammunition

ST JAMES, Jamaica— A 40-year-old tattoo artist was arrested on Monday after police found a gun and several rounds of ammunition at his home in Cambridge, St James.

He has been identified as Omar Greaves, otherwise called 'Greedy Man'.

Greaves has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Reports are that at about 6:30 am, lawmen reportedly executed a search warrant at a residence that was occupied by Greaves.

During the search, a Taurus .380 pistol with a magazine containing twelve .380 rounds was found in the bathroom. He was arrested and later charged.

His court date is being finalised.