TaxO Express attends traffic court for motorists

KINGSTON, Jamaica — On the heels of the recent announcement by Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) that persons holding traffic tickets will have no choice but to visit the respective courts across the island to pay their fines, at least one company has indicated that it can assist these ticket holders.

TaxO Express, a service dedicated to serving the public’s tax office needs has said that its team is ready to serve members of the public who wish to settle their obligations by way of the courts.

Founder of TaxO Express, Castelle Barnes, said his company was designed to save people time and money while meeting their obligations to the TAJ.

Established in early 2021, the company currently allows clients to renew their drivers’ licences from the comfort of their homes or offices and has recently added the settlement of traffic tickets to its list of services.

Speaking to the timeliness of the service, Barnes said he is convinced the service is a win-win situation for motorists. He opined that many people just don’t like going to the tax office, the courts will be no different.

“The service is saving people time and money. We make it possible for them to settle their obligations in whichever parish court or tax office, without going themselves,” Barnes shared. He said the service is designed to assist even persons who are unable to find their traffic tickets or, are unable to attend court on the date stipulated.

Barnes explained that for persons who cannot find their traffic tickets, his team can run a report by using the client’s information to pull documentation of all their unpaid tickets. Similarly, agents, he explained, will attend court on clients’ behalf should they be unable to do so themselves.

Persons wishing to utilise the services offered by TaxO should visit the company’s website at taxoexpress.com/ticket\. They will be required to fill in their information, following which they will receive a report which will show fees to be paid in court and the total points based on traffic tickets incurred and other pertinent information. After the report is shared with the client, they can make a schedule with TaxO Express to pay the fines.

With many persons unable to settle their outstanding tickets at the same time, Barnes said TaxO Express facilitates separate payments. In other words, persons can choose which court they pay their fines first, whether in Kingston or Westmoreland for example, based on their budget.

“Convenience is everything, so our main aim is to make life easier for our clients while assisting the TAJ. We want to help reduce the lines at the tax office and courts and help people get these tasks done with as little interruption as possible to their busy days,” said Barnes.

TaxO Express will renew motor vehicle registration, pay property taxes and fitness fees, all for an affordable price.

A limited liability company, TaxO Express was founded in 2021 to offer a faster and more convenient way to do TAJ-related tasks without going to the tax office.