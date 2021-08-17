Tax offices close early due to Tropical Storm Grace

Tax offices close early due to Tropical Storm GraceTuesday, August 17, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says all tax offices are now closed due to the tropical storm warning now in effect for the island and the anticipated deterioration in weather conditions.
Tax offices located in the parishes of St Thomas, Portland and St Mary, as well as the Jackson Town Tax Office were closed earlier with immediate effect.
The other tax and business offices were closed at 12:00 noon.
The administration reminded the public that several services are available online via TAJ's website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.
Members of the public were further urged to monitor the media for regular weather updates and advisories with respect to the passage of Tropical Storm Grace and to take the necessary precautions to ensure their welfare and safety.
