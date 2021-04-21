Tax offices to open on Saturday, April 24

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says that taxpayers will be able to conduct business with the Tax Authority this Saturday, April 24.

TAJ said the move comes as the agency tries to provide more options to do business in light of the recently updated Disaster Risk Management Orders.

The following Tax Offices will operate this Saturday between the hours of 9:00 am – 1:00 pm:

· St Andrew

· Old Harbour

· Mandeville

· St Ann's Bay

· Montego Bay

· Savanna-La-Mar

TAJ said the Portmore Tax Office, which is usually open on Saturdays, will also operate on adjusted business hours from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm.

This Saturday, the agency said, taxpayers can conduct their other usual weekday transactions, including processing motor vehicle documents, paying Property Taxes and Traffic Ticket fines, applying for a Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN) and dropping off documents for the renewal of their Driver's Licence, as the Tax Authority continues to provide greater convenience to access its services.

However, audit and compliance activities will not be available during the Saturday operation.

Additionally, people who had submitted documentation to renew their Driver's Licence before March 1, 2021, may use the opportunity this, Saturday, to pick up their printed Driver's Licence cards.

Motorists are reminded that their new Driver's Licence must be collected at the same location where the documents were dropped off. If the applicant is not able to collect the Driver's Licence in person, a letter of authorization signed by a Notary Public, Consulate or Justice of the Peace (JP) stamped by the Stamp Office and registered at the Registrar General's Department, along with a valid ID of the bearer must be submitted on behalf of applicant.