Tax returns due date extended to Sep 3

Tax returns due date extended to Sep 3Friday, August 27, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) has issued a reminder that the due date of August 31, 2021, for the filing and payment of GCT, SCT, TCT, and GART returns for the month of July, has been extended to September 3, 2021.
The decision has been taken by the tax authority to give consideration to those categories of taxpayers who may have been impacted by the recently adjusted national COVID-19 containment measures.
“This means that business persons now have until September 3 to file their consumption tax returns and make payments without any penalties being applied. Therefore, those returns filed and paid after the extended due date will be considered late and the necessary penalties and interest charges applied,” the release said.
The statement further added that GCT returns for all categories of business persons must be filed using TAJ’s online facility, as these returns will not be accepted at tax offices.
The TAJ further reiterated that there are several payment options available through the agency’s tax portal using a credit card or any banking card with credit card features, the National Commercial Bank’s online platform by adding TAJ as a payee, using Scotiabank’s automated direct deposit via TAJ’s website, or via the new Direct Funds Transfer process.
The release added that all tax and business offices are closed to the public at 2:00 pm Friday August 27, to facilitate staff making personal preparations ahead of the no-movement period the following week.
Taxpayers can still get support to file GCT returns online, through its Customer Care Centre at 888-829-4357.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy