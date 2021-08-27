Tax returns due date extended to Sep 3

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) has issued a reminder that the due date of August 31, 2021, for the filing and payment of GCT, SCT, TCT, and GART returns for the month of July, has been extended to September 3, 2021.

The decision has been taken by the tax authority to give consideration to those categories of taxpayers who may have been impacted by the recently adjusted national COVID-19 containment measures.

“This means that business persons now have until September 3 to file their consumption tax returns and make payments without any penalties being applied. Therefore, those returns filed and paid after the extended due date will be considered late and the necessary penalties and interest charges applied,” the release said.

The statement further added that GCT returns for all categories of business persons must be filed using TAJ’s online facility, as these returns will not be accepted at tax offices.

The TAJ further reiterated that there are several payment options available through the agency’s tax portal using a credit card or any banking card with credit card features, the National Commercial Bank’s online platform by adding TAJ as a payee, using Scotiabank’s automated direct deposit via TAJ’s website, or via the new Direct Funds Transfer process.

The release added that all tax and business offices are closed to the public at 2:00 pm Friday August 27, to facilitate staff making personal preparations ahead of the no-movement period the following week.

Taxpayers can still get support to file GCT returns online, through its Customer Care Centre at 888-829-4357.