Taxi associations reject 15 per cent fare increase

Private transport associations have rejected the 15 per cent fare increase for buses and taxis which the Government has announced will take effect Monday.

Among those rejecting the fare increase is Raymond Bynes, second vice-president of the National Council of Taxi Association. He told the Jamaica Observer that the increase announced by the Ministry of Transport last week was “a blow below the belt”.

“A fifteen per cent increase is a low blow and is not even a drop in the bucket for taxi operators. I am in support of them not accepting the fare increase,” Bynes told the Observer as he supported calls for taxi operators to not increase their fares Monday.

“We are taking a stand down until the minister comes out and address the taxi fraternity regarding the matter,” said Bynes, who is also president of the All Island United Route Taxi Association.

According to Bynes, Minister of Transport Robert Montague had not informed the sector of the move before it was announced.

Bynes said, despite the unacceptable offer, he has instructed his members not to withdraw their services until they receive the order from his association.

He said numerous letters were sent to the transport ministry protesting the increase but the minister has not been forthcoming with a response.

“We had asked for an 80 per cent increase and then we decided that a 40 per cent to 50 per cent would be fine, but 15 per cent? We are waiting on the minister to reply to us. We don't want to disrupt the sector so it would be wise for him to come back to the bargaining table with us,” declared Bynes.

In the meantime, Egeton Newman, head of the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS), said his organisation, the Jamaica Association of Transport Owners and Operators, and the presidents of four smaller taxi associations have all rejected the 15 per cent increase.

“After a two-and-a-half-hour-long meeting TODSS requested a vote be taken to accept or reject the current 15 per cent increase offered by Government. When the votes were counted 70 per cent voted to reject the increase and instead request dialogue with the minister of transport and the head of the Transport Authority of Jamaica,” Newman said.

Newman called on the transport minister to put a hold on the fare adjustment which is to take effect Monday.

He also called for the publication of a new fare table so “the commuting public can have a clear understanding of any fare increase, especially in the Kingston Metropolitan transport region”.

In announcing the increase last week, the Transport Authority said “it is believed that this adjustment, after eight years, creates the right balance for all parties”.

Taxi and bus operators last received a fare increase in 2013.