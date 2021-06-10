Taxi associations seeking 80% fare increase

Taxi associations seeking 80% fare increaseThursday, June 10, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Transport and Mining says it has received a formal application for a 80 per cent fare increase from the Route Taxi Association Alliance.
The alliance comprises of the Route Taxi Association of Jamaica (RTAJ), the National Council of Taxi Associations (NCOTA) and Confederation of Independent Rural Taxi Association (CIRTA).
According to a statement from the ministry, the alliance presented the proposal to portfolio minister Robert Montague earlier today, before meeting with the ministry and the Transport Authority.
The ministry said Montague accepted the application, giving his commitment to continuing dialogue with the Ministry of Finance, while maintaining the lines of communication with the alliance.
“A fare adjustment is inevitable and is on the horizon but I will have to continue discussions with the minister of finance and get back to you", said Montague. He also outlined that other adjustments are necessary to ensure the viability of a fare adjustment.
The ministry said members of the alliance expressed hope that change is possible with further cooperation with the ministry, the Transport Authority and the associations.
According to the ministry, the alliance also committed to participating in any initiative that will help to reform the industry.
