Taxi driver charged in Hanover robberies

HANOVER, Jamaica — The police have arrested and charged 29-year-old Devar Campbell, otherwise called 'One Drop', a taxi operator of Cousins Cove in Hanover in relation to reported robberies in Green Island and Harding Hall in the parish between Tuesday, April 6 and Thursday, April 8.

Campbell has been charged with shop breaking, burglary, larceny and receiving stolen properties.

Reports are that on Thursday, April 8 about 3:30 am, a police team responded to a robbery in the Harding Hall district. On their arrival, the officers reportedly observed a motor vehicle in the area and summoned the driver to stop.

The police said the driver evaded the officer, however, the vehicle was subsequently intercepted and searched during which several stolen items valuing approximately $60,410 were recovered.

Campbell was arrested and later charged on Saturday, April 10.