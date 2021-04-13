Taxi driver jumps from vehicle to escape robbers

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A taxi driver narrowly escaped with his life yesterday afternoon after two men posing as passengers attempted to rob and assault him along the Ocho Rios bypass in St Ann.

Reports are that the driver picked up one man at the Texaco Gas Station at White River, Ocho Rios, then picked up another man at the entrance of the Content Gardens community. On reaching a section of the Ocho Rios bypass in the vicinity of the Boot Gas Station about 4:40 pm, the male passenger that was sitting on the front passenger seat told the driver to continue along the Ocho Rios bypass.

The driver refused, at which point both men brandished knives and held them at the taxi driver's neck. The man sitting on the front passenger seat reportedly stabbed at the driver's neck and he dodged, after which he opened the driver's door and jumped from the motor vehicle.

The two suspects then escaped in the driver's taxi, leaving with his cellphone and a sum of money.

The police are investigating.