Taxi drivers to terminate at Portmore Mall Transport Centre

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Taxi drivers who previously terminated at the Portmore Mall are now required to park at the newly built Portmore Mall Transport Centre.

Manager for Communication and Customer Service at the Transport Authority (TA), Petra-Kene Williams, said that the change became effective on April 1.

The new transport centre, located on Dawkins Drive, was established by the Portmore Municipal Corporation.

“The Portmore Mall Transport Centre is a welcome addition to the transportation centres in St Catherine, and we have changed the road licences for operators,” Williams said.

She is also calling on illegal operators along the routes to regularise their activities as “we will be monitoring the situation closely”.

Williams cautioned hackney carriage operators who use their vehicles as route taxis, that “we are warning these operators that it is in their best interest to submit an application for change to their licence type in order to become compliant with the law”.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Portmore, Leon Thomas, said the $2-million Portmore Mall Transport Centre was established to ease congestion is the area.

He said that it was the operators who requested that the authorities provide a facility in order to prevent them from terminating on the roadway.

He said that the centre is well lit and has adequate security. “I am appealing to all the taxi operators to use the facility and stem the [congestion] problem that exists on Dawkins Drive,” the Mayor said.