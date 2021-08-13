Taxi fare increase 'a knee jerk reaction,' says PNP

KINGSTON, Jamaica— People's National Party (PNP) spokesman on transport, Mikael Phillips, says the 15 per cent bus and taxi fare increases for private operators, announced by on Thursday, must be withdrawn and twinned with the minimum wage increase, which has been pending since 2020.

In a statement Phillips called the fare increase ''a knee-jerk reaction to the mounting disgruntlement in the transport sector'' adding that it ''could not have come at a worse time.''

According to Phillips the increase, ''does not appear to be cost-based or resulted from any dialogue with players in the industry.''

''As a result, they are already rejecting the offer. Furthermore, despite persistent commuter and regulatory complaints of poor service, it contains no commitment to improving service levels in return for the fare adjustment,'' he added.

President of the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services, Egeton Newman, on Friday described the announced 15 per cent fare increase a "slap in the face".

''The number was plucked from thin air as a politically acceptable increase without reference to the soaring input costs over the period since the last adjustment in August 2013. In addition, the suggested increase was not benchmarked against any affordability test, given that the minimum wages have not been increased since August 1, 2018, more than three years ago,'' Phillips argued.

The opposition said the increase should be subjected to proper due diligence and further review of the effects on both the hard-pressed commuters and transport investors.

Phillips said it was ''unconscionable that the government is imposing the increase before implementing recommendations from the Minimum Wage Commission, which have been languishing on the Cabinet desk since January 2020.''

“Affordability must be considered as it is not merely a 15 per cent increase, but 15 per cent per journey, which could translate into an increase of over $500 a week for the average minimum wage earner,” he said.

Phillips called the Government's management of fare adjustments in the transport sector disastrous over the past five years, with fuel prices alone increasing by 40 per cent this calendar year.

He said the way this increase was introduced is not likely to solve any of the issues brought to public attention over the past year.

He said freezing Jamaica Urban Transit Company was the right thing to do, considering the deteriorating service levels to the point where the management has admitted it could not service peak demand during the curfew. But, he said, the differentiated fares will put rural commuters at a serious disadvantage as the government will issue further subsidies to urban commuters.

Phillips also called on the minister to clarify the fares charged by the over 400 JUTC sub-franchise holders, who currently provide a more significant percentage of seats for commuters in the KMTR.

“If their fares are not frozen, then the government will be overselling the fare freeze,” he said.