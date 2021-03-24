Taxi operator held with bags of ganja, cocaine

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A taxi operator was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and possession of ganja after the police found several bags of ganja and cocaine in his vehicle during an operation in Barbican Road, St Andrew on Monday.

He has been identified as 36-year-old Raphael Salmon of Whitehall district in St Thomas.

The police said about 11:30 pm, officers conducted a stop and search operation on Barbican main road. Salmon's vehicle was searched and the plastic bags of ganja and cocaine were discovered, the police said.

He was arrested and subsequently charged.

The police said he is to appear before the court tomorrow.