Taxi operator hospitalised, other in police custody following Mandeville dispute

MANCHESTER, Jamaica – Police are reporting that a taxi operator has been hospitalised in serious condition, while another has been taken into custody, following an altercation on Caledonia Road in Mandeville, Thursday morning.

The dispute happened mere metres from the entrance of the Mandeville Regional Hospital.

Head of the Manchester police, Acting Superintendent Lloyd Darby said the incident happened shortly after 10:00 am.

He dismissed a rumor that one of the taxi operators had died.

“He's not dead, but he is unresponsive at the hospital. The other man is in custody,” said Darby.

A vendor who asked not to be identified told OBSERVER ONLINE that the men had a dispute from hours before.

The incident has since gone viral on social media with an almost three-minute long video being circulated.

It shows a man using an object in a forceful manner as people can be heard in the background screaming.

Two taxis are seen parked parallel with the said man entering the driver's side of one of the vehicles after using the object.

A crowd converged on the scene and the said man was removed from the vehicle.

Kasey Williams